Daily NewsReport: Housing inventory reaches record lows
The Colorado Association of Realtors recently released its "Monthly Market Statistical Report," which found that a record-low inventory continues to dominate the Colorado housing market. According to the report, active listings across the state remain at historic lows despite the fact that January saw an "unanticipated bump" in new listings in metros such as Denver, Boulder, Fort Collins and Colorado Springs.
