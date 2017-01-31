Colorado's Ten Worst Cities to Live In as Chosen by a Random Guy
We all know that there are many positives to living in the state of Colorado, especially in our neck of the woods. But there are definitely less desirable areas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUAD-FM Windsor.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Collins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins
|19 hr
|lynette
|27
|Well-Wishes For Todd Harding
|Jan 26
|Deb
|1
|Fort Collins, CO Greatest city in the USA
|Jan 19
|ChangeYourPerception
|1
|Fort Collins Auto glass replacement and Windsh...
|Jan 19
|guyLooking4windsh...
|3
|Review: Center For Family Care - Nancy R Smith PHD (Jun '11)
|Jan 12
|Harlow
|14
|opiates (Jun '14)
|Dec '16
|Fiend 3
|3
|Who hates Fort Collins.co (Mar '13)
|Nov '16
|anywherebutFC
|8
Find what you want!
Search Fort Collins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC