Ciesla named chief executive of Brink...

Ciesla named chief executive of Brinkman Construction

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: The Boulder County Business Report

Jim Ciesla has been named chief executive of Fort Collins-based Brinkman Construction, after serving as president of the company for the past six years. This is a new role specific for Brinkman Construction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Boulder County Business Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Collins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins 3 min rmbrnhrt 29
News Well-Wishes For Todd Harding Jan 26 Deb 1
Fort Collins, CO Greatest city in the USA Jan 19 ChangeYourPerception 1
Fort Collins Auto glass replacement and Windsh... Jan 19 guyLooking4windsh... 3
Review: Center For Family Care - Nancy R Smith PHD (Jun '11) Jan 12 Harlow 14
opiates (Jun '14) Dec '16 Fiend 3 3
Who hates Fort Collins.co (Mar '13) Nov '16 anywherebutFC 8
See all Fort Collins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Collins Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Larimer County was issued at February 07 at 4:12PM MST

Fort Collins Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Collins Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Fort Collins, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,458 • Total comments across all topics: 278,652,618

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC