ChildSafe Trivia Bowl - A Great Way to Spend a Friday Night in Fort Collins
The annual ChildSafe Trivia Bowl is Friday night at the Rio in Downtown Fort Collins. It's an evening of fun trivia and prizes to benefit ChildSafe, facilitated by Geeks Who Drink.
