Child death case moves closer to trial

Child death case moves closer to trial

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: ReporterHerald.com

The court case of a Fort Collins man accused of first-degree murder in the September death of his 11-month-old daughter moved closer to trial in a hearing Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ReporterHerald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Collins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins 11 hr SLYD 35
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder 17 hr Joshua 1
Does Windsor Need A Professional Mobile Groomer? Sat The-Foxy-Hound-Gr... 1
News Well-Wishes For Todd Harding Jan 26 Deb 1
Fort Collins, CO Greatest city in the USA Jan 19 ChangeYourPerception 1
Fort Collins Auto glass replacement and Windsh... Jan 19 guyLooking4windsh... 3
Review: Center For Family Care - Nancy R Smith PHD (Jun '11) Jan '17 Harlow 14
See all Fort Collins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Collins Forum Now

Fort Collins Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Collins Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Fort Collins, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,007 • Total comments across all topics: 278,848,237

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC