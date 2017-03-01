Blogs
Colorado Early Colleges Administrator Keith King will be recognized Friday for his dedication to serving students and parents in Colorado. King will receive the "Friends of the Salute Award" during the Salute to Excellence in Education Awards Gala in Denver.
