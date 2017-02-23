Associa Names Kristy Burd Director of...

Associa Names Kristy Burd Director of Fort Collins Office

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Feb. 23, 2017 -- Colorado Association Services , an Associa company, is proud to announce Kristy Burd as the director of community management for the Fort Collins, Colorado office. In her role, Burd will be leading a team of community managers, assistant community managers, and other support staff providing services to clients throughout northern Colorado and Wyoming.

