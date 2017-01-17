WomanCare midwife practice partnering with Banner Health in Fort Collins
WomanCare, a Fort Collins-based midwife practice, has acquired privileges to deliver all its patients' babies at Banner Fort Collins Medical Center, the hospital announced Tuesday. WomanCare, headed by nurse/midwife Dian Sparling, had been partnering with Poudre Valley Hospital, across the street from WomanCare's office at 1260 Doctors Lane in Fort Collins.
