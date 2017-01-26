Wind turbine is last of Thompson schools' energy projects
Ian Skor and AJ Lyle, with Sandbox Solar in Fort Collins, install a wind turbine atop a 30-foot light pole in the east parking lot of Walt Clark Middle School on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ReporterHerald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Collins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins
|18 hr
|Corinah
|23
|Well-Wishes For Todd Harding
|Thu
|Deb
|1
|Fort Collins, CO Greatest city in the USA
|Jan 19
|ChangeYourPerception
|1
|Fort Collins Auto glass replacement and Windsh...
|Jan 19
|guyLooking4windsh...
|3
|Review: Center For Family Care - Nancy R Smith PHD (Jun '11)
|Jan 12
|Harlow
|14
|opiates (Jun '14)
|Dec '16
|Fiend 3
|3
|Who hates Fort Collins.co (Mar '13)
|Nov '16
|anywherebutFC
|8
Find what you want!
Search Fort Collins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC