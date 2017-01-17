This Baby Barista Brews A Mean Cup Of Coffee
You don't often see toddlers ordering lattes at Starbucks or kids downing a few shots of espresso early in the morning. That might be because coffee is what some call "an acquired taste" or because it's kept away from kids for fear that it may stunt their growth , or maybe it's simply because they don't need the caffeine - it is, after all, socially acceptable for them to take naps every day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Refinery 29.
Add your comments below
Fort Collins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Center For Family Care - Nancy R Smith PHD (Jun '11)
|Jan 12
|Harlow
|14
|opiates (Jun '14)
|Dec '16
|Fiend 3
|3
|Who hates Fort Collins.co (Mar '13)
|Nov '16
|anywherebutFC
|8
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Fort Collins Auto glass replacement and Windsh...
|Oct '16
|bob
|2
|Weld County sheriff's deputies say Nunn man led...
|Oct '16
|CaliMark
|1
|Giant Colorado pumpkin weighs 1,410 pounds
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Collins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC