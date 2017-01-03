The Crown Pub Damaged by Fire Saturday Night
This was the big mystery for anyone who was out in Old Town Fort Collins on Saturday night. Police crews had College Ave. blocked off from Olive St. to Mountain Ave., as two fire engines responded to a call from The Crown Pub.
