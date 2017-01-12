Tanner Flores, accused of murder, kid...

Tanner Flores, accused of murder, kidnapping, bound over for trial

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

Ashley Doolittle's parents, Jeff Doolittle, center, and Ann Marie Doolittle, left back, walk toward the courtroom Thursday at the Larimer County Justice Center in Fort Collins to attend a preliminary hearing for Tanner Flores who faces murder charges in the death of Doolittle last June. FORT COLLINS - A Berthoud teen was bound over for trial Thursday on charges of first-degree murder and second-degree kidnapping in the death of his former girlfriend, Ashley Doolittle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Collins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Center For Family Care - Nancy R Smith PHD (Jun '11) 21 hr Harlow 14
opiates (Jun '14) Dec 19 Fiend 3 3
Who hates Fort Collins.co (Mar '13) Nov '16 anywherebutFC 8
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Oct '16 MAGA2016 1
Fort Collins Auto glass replacement and Windsh... Oct '16 bob 2
News Weld County sheriff's deputies say Nunn man led... Oct '16 CaliMark 1
News Giant Colorado pumpkin weighs 1,410 pounds Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
See all Fort Collins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Collins Forum Now

Fort Collins Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Collins Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Fort Collins, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,455 • Total comments across all topics: 277,882,865

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC