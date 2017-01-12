Tanner Flores, accused of murder, kidnapping, bound over for trial

Ashley Doolittle's parents, Jeff Doolittle, center, and Ann Marie Doolittle, left back, walk toward the courtroom Thursday at the Larimer County Justice Center in Fort Collins to attend a preliminary hearing for Tanner Flores who faces murder charges in the death of Doolittle last June. FORT COLLINS - A Berthoud teen was bound over for trial Thursday on charges of first-degree murder and second-degree kidnapping in the death of his former girlfriend, Ashley Doolittle.

