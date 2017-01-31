SuperShuttle drops DIA service to Lon...

SuperShuttle drops DIA service to Longmont, Greeley

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

SuperShuttle International, the region's largest shuttle company serving Denver International Airport, has stopped shuttle service to Longmont and dropped its Greeley/Evans route. The general manager of the SuperShuttle region that covers those cities said Monday that he couldn't comment on the changes until the company is further along in the process.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Collins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins 15 hr lynette 27
News Well-Wishes For Todd Harding Jan 26 Deb 1
Fort Collins, CO Greatest city in the USA Jan 19 ChangeYourPerception 1
Fort Collins Auto glass replacement and Windsh... Jan 19 guyLooking4windsh... 3
Review: Center For Family Care - Nancy R Smith PHD (Jun '11) Jan 12 Harlow 14
opiates (Jun '14) Dec '16 Fiend 3 3
Who hates Fort Collins.co (Mar '13) Nov '16 anywherebutFC 8
See all Fort Collins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Collins Forum Now

Fort Collins Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Collins Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Fort Collins, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,464 • Total comments across all topics: 278,453,415

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC