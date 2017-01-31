SuperShuttle drops DIA service to Longmont, Greeley
SuperShuttle International, the region's largest shuttle company serving Denver International Airport, has stopped shuttle service to Longmont and dropped its Greeley/Evans route. The general manager of the SuperShuttle region that covers those cities said Monday that he couldn't comment on the changes until the company is further along in the process.
