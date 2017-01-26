RLE Technologies Trumpets Patent Grant
Fort Collins, Colorado-based RLE Technologies , a developer of web-based facility management systems for monitoring facilities and detecting leaks, said this morning that it has been awarded U.S. Patent No. 9,420,042.
