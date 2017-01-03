Ride-a-Long With Poudre Fire Authorit...

Ride-a-Long With Poudre Fire Authority Station #4 [PICTURES/VIDEO]

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KUAD-FM Windsor

Every kid want's to ride in a fire truck. At age 50, I finally made that dream come true.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUAD-FM Windsor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Collins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Center For Family Care - Nancy R Smith PHD (Jun '11) Tue getaclue 13
opiates (Jun '14) Dec 19 Fiend 3 3
Who hates Fort Collins.co (Mar '13) Nov '16 anywherebutFC 8
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Oct '16 MAGA2016 1
Fort Collins Auto glass replacement and Windsh... Oct '16 bob 2
News Weld County sheriff's deputies say Nunn man led... Oct '16 CaliMark 1
News Giant Colorado pumpkin weighs 1,410 pounds Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
See all Fort Collins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Collins Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Avalanche Watch for Larimer County was issued at January 04 at 7:06AM MST

Fort Collins Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Collins Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Fort Collins, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,333 • Total comments across all topics: 277,610,056

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC