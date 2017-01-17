Rally for Our Rights set Sunday in Fort Collins
Fort Collins for Progress will present a Rally for Our Rights at 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at Northside Aztlan Community Center, 112 Willow St. The event aims to discuss the importance of being politically active and involved in the community in order to protect civil liberties, and to forge the type of world that we all want to see.
