Radio station KGNU expands broadcast area to Fort Collins
KGNU Community Radio has purchased a translator that will allow it to broadcast in Fort Collins at 98.7 FM. It can be heard at 88.5 FM in Boulder and Denver, 1390 AM in Denver and 93.7 FM in the Nederland.
