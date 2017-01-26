Professional driver Brian O'Leary named Highway Angel for rescuing heart attack victim
Professional driver Brian O'Leary was named a Highway Angel for saving a man who had a heart attack while driving. Brian O'Leary, a professional truck driver for O'Leary's Truck Service LLC, of Fort Collins, Colorado, has been named a Highway Angel by the Truckload Carriers Association for helping save a straight truck driver who had a heart attack while driving.
