Porn claim gets man booted from Chuck...

Porn claim gets man booted from Chuck E. Cheese

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: ABC15.com

A Colorado man claims he found a Chuck E. Cheese's employee watching pornography on his cellphone - and that the chain banned him the restaurant when he tried to alert others. According to the Coloradoan , Alyssa Rivas and her husband were celebrating their daughter's birthday at a Chuck E. Cheese's restaurant in Fort Collins, Colorado on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Collins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Center For Family Care - Nancy R Smith PHD (Jun '11) Jan 3 getaclue 13
opiates (Jun '14) Dec 19 Fiend 3 3
Who hates Fort Collins.co (Mar '13) Nov '16 anywherebutFC 8
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Oct '16 MAGA2016 1
Fort Collins Auto glass replacement and Windsh... Oct '16 bob 2
News Weld County sheriff's deputies say Nunn man led... Oct '16 CaliMark 1
News Giant Colorado pumpkin weighs 1,410 pounds Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
See all Fort Collins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Collins Forum Now

Fort Collins Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Collins Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Fort Collins, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,936 • Total comments across all topics: 277,852,383

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC