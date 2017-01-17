News Release from Treasury

News Release from Treasury

Nearly 155,000 tax notices have been mailed, which will include 143,484 real property; 5,239 personal property; 5,692 mobile home and 192 state assessed tax bills. Josey also said payment of these taxes will produce over $451 million for taxing authorities throughout Larimer County, $15 million more from the 2015 payable in 2016 collection process.

