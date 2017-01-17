News Release from Treasury
Nearly 155,000 tax notices have been mailed, which will include 143,484 real property; 5,239 personal property; 5,692 mobile home and 192 state assessed tax bills. Josey also said payment of these taxes will produce over $451 million for taxing authorities throughout Larimer County, $15 million more from the 2015 payable in 2016 collection process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Larimer County Subscriptions.
Add your comments below
Fort Collins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Center For Family Care - Nancy R Smith PHD (Jun '11)
|Jan 12
|Harlow
|14
|opiates (Jun '14)
|Dec 19
|Fiend 3
|3
|Who hates Fort Collins.co (Mar '13)
|Nov '16
|anywherebutFC
|8
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Fort Collins Auto glass replacement and Windsh...
|Oct '16
|bob
|2
|Weld County sheriff's deputies say Nunn man led...
|Oct '16
|CaliMark
|1
|Giant Colorado pumpkin weighs 1,410 pounds
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Collins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC