News Release from Coroner
On January 7, 2017 at approximately 10:33 am a motor vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of E. Horsetooth and Camelot Drive, Fort Collins, Colorado with one fatality. The decedent is identified as Janice Kay Laubaugh, age 79 of Fort Collins, Colorado.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Larimer County Subscriptions.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Collins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Center For Family Care - Nancy R Smith PHD (Jun '11)
|Jan 3
|getaclue
|13
|opiates (Jun '14)
|Dec 19
|Fiend 3
|3
|Who hates Fort Collins.co (Mar '13)
|Nov '16
|anywherebutFC
|8
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Fort Collins Auto glass replacement and Windsh...
|Oct '16
|bob
|2
|Weld County sheriff's deputies say Nunn man led...
|Oct '16
|CaliMark
|1
|Giant Colorado pumpkin weighs 1,410 pounds
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Collins Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC