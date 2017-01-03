News Release from Coroner

News Release from Coroner

On January 7, 2017 at approximately 10:33 am a motor vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of E. Horsetooth and Camelot Drive, Fort Collins, Colorado with one fatality. The decedent is identified as Janice Kay Laubaugh, age 79 of Fort Collins, Colorado.

