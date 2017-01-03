Meet the Fort Collins brewer who turned America sour
In this Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, photo, Peter Bouckaert talks about his two decades as brewmaster at New Belgium Brewing during an interview in Fort Collins, Colo. Bouckaert left his native Belgium for Fort Collins to lead the then-fledgling brewer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Collins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Center For Family Care - Nancy R Smith PHD (Jun '11)
|Jan 3
|getaclue
|13
|opiates (Jun '14)
|Dec 19
|Fiend 3
|3
|Who hates Fort Collins.co (Mar '13)
|Nov '16
|anywherebutFC
|8
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Fort Collins Auto glass replacement and Windsh...
|Oct '16
|bob
|2
|Weld County sheriff's deputies say Nunn man led...
|Oct '16
|CaliMark
|1
|Giant Colorado pumpkin weighs 1,410 pounds
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Collins Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC