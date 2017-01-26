Man, woman arrested in more than 100 catalytic converter thefts across Colorado
Over a four-month period, a man and a woman allegedly stole more than 100 catalytic converters out of cars across Colorado. Joshua Medley, 28, and Diedre Crawford, 26, were arrested Jan. 6 in connection with 102 thefts between September and December, said Fort Collins Police Services spokeswoman Kate Kimble.
