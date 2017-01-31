Lucky Fort Collins Dog Lives to Tell a Scary Tale Thanks to Poudre Firefighters
He hates geese so much that he'll run across an icy Fossil Creek Park pond to chase after them. What Pete and his owner weren't planning on, however, is him falling through that ice and splashing into a scary situation.
