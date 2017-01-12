Loveland's North Transit Center relocating this weekend

The City of Loveland Transit bus service will relocate its North Transit Center starting Saturday to the Loveland Food Share, 2600 N. Lincoln Ave. The new location at Loveland's branch of the Larimer County Food Bank is a half mile south of the Orchards Shopping Center, where COLT formerly operated the transit center that provided connections for ... (more)

