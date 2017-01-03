Loveland's New Year's baby is sign of...

Loveland's New Year's baby is sign of hope for parents

James and Samantha Thompson of Loveland welcomed Alexa Mae at 1:53 p.m. Sunday. Alexa is the first Loveland baby of 2017.

