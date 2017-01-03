Loveland and Rocky Mountain meet in F...

Loveland and Rocky Mountain meet in Front Range League girls hoops

13 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Both teams are playing extremely well out of the gate, with the Indians led by a bonafide star and the Lobos boasting balance Loveland travels north to Fort Collins on Friday night for a 6:30 p.m. showdown with Front Range League rival Rocky Mountain as both programs are off to solid starts this season. The Lady Tribe are led by the leading scorer in 5A and Creighton commit Tatum Rembao, who's putting up 23.3 points per game, while the Lobos are paced by senior Sara Jones and junior Gabriella McDonald.

