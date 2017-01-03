Loveland and Rocky Mountain meet in Front Range League girls hoops
Both teams are playing extremely well out of the gate, with the Indians led by a bonafide star and the Lobos boasting balance Loveland travels north to Fort Collins on Friday night for a 6:30 p.m. showdown with Front Range League rival Rocky Mountain as both programs are off to solid starts this season. The Lady Tribe are led by the leading scorer in 5A and Creighton commit Tatum Rembao, who's putting up 23.3 points per game, while the Lobos are paced by senior Sara Jones and junior Gabriella McDonald.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Fort Collins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Center For Family Care - Nancy R Smith PHD (Jun '11)
|Tue
|getaclue
|13
|opiates (Jun '14)
|Dec 19
|Fiend 3
|3
|Who hates Fort Collins.co (Mar '13)
|Nov '16
|anywherebutFC
|8
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Fort Collins Auto glass replacement and Windsh...
|Oct '16
|bob
|2
|Weld County sheriff's deputies say Nunn man led...
|Oct '16
|CaliMark
|1
|Giant Colorado pumpkin weighs 1,410 pounds
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Collins Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC