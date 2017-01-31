Hundreds in Fort Collins march in solidarity with immigrants

Cassidy Gibson talks with a man who declined to give his name during a march to show solidarity with immigrants and Muslims in Fort Collins, Colo., Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. less Cassidy Gibson talks with a man who declined to give his name during a march to show solidarity with immigrants and Muslims in Fort Collins, Colo., Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.