Head-on collision in Fort Collins kil...

Head-on collision in Fort Collins kills one

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Denver Post

Icy road conditions may have contributed to a fatal head-on collision in Fort Collins Saturday morning, in which the driver of a pickup truck slid into oncoming traffic and collided with a much smaller Scion iQ. The driver of the 2014 Scion was killed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Collins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Center For Family Care - Nancy R Smith PHD (Jun '11) Jan 3 getaclue 13
opiates (Jun '14) Dec 19 Fiend 3 3
Who hates Fort Collins.co (Mar '13) Nov '16 anywherebutFC 8
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Oct '16 MAGA2016 1
Fort Collins Auto glass replacement and Windsh... Oct '16 bob 2
News Weld County sheriff's deputies say Nunn man led... Oct '16 CaliMark 1
News Giant Colorado pumpkin weighs 1,410 pounds Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
See all Fort Collins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Collins Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Avalanche Warning for Larimer County was issued at January 10 at 7:10AM MST

Fort Collins Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Collins Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Syria
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Fort Collins, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,679 • Total comments across all topics: 277,776,043

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC