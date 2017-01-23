Greeley Business Closes Its Doors After Almost 30 Years of Operation
A long time business at the Greeley Mall has decided to close their doors for good, after serving the city for close to 30 years in the same location. According to the Greeley Tribune , Pearle Vision ended their long partnership with city residents on Sunday at their location in the Greeley Mall.
