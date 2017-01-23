Good Morning Guys Receive 1st Check for 2017 28 Hours of Hope
My wife and I were special guests of the Loveland Elks Lodge 1051 North District Friendship Night Dinner, Dance, and Auction to benefit our 28 Hours of Hope on Saturday night. The Loveland Elks presented me with a check for $1,000, which is our 1st official donation for our 19th Annual 28 Hours of Hope April 13-14.
