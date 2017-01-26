Gay man is brutally beaten by his fri...

Gay man is brutally beaten by his friend in 'hate crime'

Read more: Daily Mail

Gay man is brutally beaten by his friend after asking him whether he was depressed because he was hiding his sexuality A gay man was beaten to within an inch of his life after asking a friend whether he was hiding his sexuality. Steven Anthony was out drinking with his pal and former Marine Vincent Ramirez, who took the party back to his place in Fort Collins, Colorado where he is said to have unleashed a brutal attack.

