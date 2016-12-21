Fort Collins to consider incentive for Lyric project
The Fort Collins city council tonight will consider a $252,650 tax-increment-financing deal for the Lyric Cinema Cafe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Boulder County Business Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Collins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Center For Family Care - Nancy R Smith PHD (Jun '11)
|2 hr
|getaclue
|13
|opiates (Jun '14)
|Dec 19
|Fiend 3
|3
|Who hates Fort Collins.co (Mar '13)
|Nov '16
|anywherebutFC
|8
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Fort Collins Auto glass replacement and Windsh...
|Oct '16
|bob
|2
|Weld County sheriff's deputies say Nunn man led...
|Oct '16
|CaliMark
|1
|Giant Colorado pumpkin weighs 1,410 pounds
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Collins Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC