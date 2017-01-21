Fort Collins police shoot burglary su...

Fort Collins police shoot burglary suspect who was armed with a gun early Saturday

Authorities are investigating after Fort Collins police shot a suspect armed with a gun early Saturday when they responded to a report of a stabbing and burglary in a residential neighborhood. Two officers were the first to arrive on the scene in the 1600 block of Hastings Drive following a 9-1-1 call at 8:09 a.m. reporting a burglary in progress.

