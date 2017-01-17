Food Bank for Larimer County's Empty Bowls Celebrates 20 Years
The 20th Annual Empty Bowls to benefit Food Bank for Larimer Count y is Thursday, February 2 from 5:30 to 8:30 pm at the Hilton Fort Collins, 425 W. Prospect Road. Event guests will enjoy hand-crafted soups and have the opportunity to select a pottery bowl made by students in the Poudre School District or by local artists from the City of Fort Collins' Pottery Studio and the Northern Colorado Pottery Guild.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUAD-FM Windsor.
Add your comments below
Fort Collins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins
|11 min
|Mayday5199
|8
|Fort Collins, CO Greatest city in the USA
|23 hr
|ChangeYourPerception
|1
|Fort Collins Auto glass replacement and Windsh...
|23 hr
|guyLooking4windsh...
|3
|Review: Center For Family Care - Nancy R Smith PHD (Jun '11)
|Jan 12
|Harlow
|14
|opiates (Jun '14)
|Dec '16
|Fiend 3
|3
|Who hates Fort Collins.co (Mar '13)
|Nov '16
|anywherebutFC
|8
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Collins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC