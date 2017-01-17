Food Bank for Larimer County's Empty ...

Food Bank for Larimer County's Empty Bowls Celebrates 20 Years

The 20th Annual Empty Bowls to benefit Food Bank for Larimer Count y is Thursday, February 2 from 5:30 to 8:30 pm at the Hilton Fort Collins, 425 W. Prospect Road. Event guests will enjoy hand-crafted soups and have the opportunity to select a pottery bowl made by students in the Poudre School District or by local artists from the City of Fort Collins' Pottery Studio and the Northern Colorado Pottery Guild.

