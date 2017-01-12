Filling the void
A Japanese-based venture-capital firm has come to the rescue of some Northern Colorado entrepreneurs. EnConnect Holdings, doing business as FVC Americas, moved quickly to lease the coworking space being vacated by Galvanize at 242 Linden St. in Fort Collins, with the promise to maintain the status quo for existing tenants.
