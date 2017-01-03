Electricity providers consider forming regional transmission organization
Ten electricity service providers representing nearly 6.4 million customers in the U.S. Rocky Mountain region on Friday announced plans to explore participation with an existing regional transmission organization, known as an RTO, expanding their access to electricity markets. The informal group, known as the Mountain West Transmission Group, began discussions in 2013 to evaluate numerous options ranging from a common transmission tariff to RTO participation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Boulder County Business Report.
Add your comments below
Fort Collins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Center For Family Care - Nancy R Smith PHD (Jun '11)
|Jan 3
|getaclue
|13
|opiates (Jun '14)
|Dec 19
|Fiend 3
|3
|Who hates Fort Collins.co (Mar '13)
|Nov '16
|anywherebutFC
|8
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Fort Collins Auto glass replacement and Windsh...
|Oct '16
|bob
|2
|Weld County sheriff's deputies say Nunn man led...
|Oct '16
|CaliMark
|1
|Giant Colorado pumpkin weighs 1,410 pounds
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Collins Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC