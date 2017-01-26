Comfort Suites opens at 2534 developm...

Comfort Suites opens at 2534 development site near Loveland, Johnstown

Thursday Read more: Greeley Tribune

Spirit Hospitality of Fort Collins has opened Comfort Suites by Choice hotels at 2534. Spirit Hospitality, LLC acquired the building site from Chrisland Companies in 2014 for the hotel as well as three additional properties within the development.

