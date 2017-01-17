Catalytic Converter Theft Spree Along the Front Range Ends with Arrests
Do you know where your catalytic converter is? Two suspects have been arrested following a theft spree that affected hundreds of victims across the Front Range. Joshua Medley and Diedre Crawford have been arrested for their involvement in about 100 catalytic converter thefts between September and December 2016 in several jurisdictions.
