Blue Federal Credit Union donates to Wellington and Fort Collins,...

As part of its 2016 Do Gooders Unite campaign, Blue Federal Credit Union pledged to donate $10,000 to downtown Wellington and $20,000 to downtown Fort Collins when it reached its goal of 300 new checking accounts.

