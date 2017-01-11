Author Todd Mitchell returns for annual writing workshop
Award-winning teen genre author Todd Mitchell was a hit with students selected to attend past sessions of the Blue Horizons sponsored Morgan County Middle School Writing Workshop and he will return with even more tales, tips and tricks of the trade in January when he serves as guest speaker. Middle school students from all over Morgan County will receive more than just inspiration during the annual Middle School Writing Workshop.
