Another Restaurant is Leaving the State of Colorado
A sign posted on the door of the Lakewood location over the weekend says the restaurant closed Friday and that final paychecks would be mailed or deposited by Jan. 24. Google shows two locations in the Denver metro area are all closed, and the company's website does not list any Colorado locations. Fort Collins and Loveland both had Lone Star Steakhouses just a few years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUAD-FM Windsor.
Fort Collins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins
|4 hr
|ntalan
|19
|Fort Collins, CO Greatest city in the USA
|Jan 19
|ChangeYourPerception
|1
|Fort Collins Auto glass replacement and Windsh...
|Jan 19
|guyLooking4windsh...
|3
|Review: Center For Family Care - Nancy R Smith PHD (Jun '11)
|Jan 12
|Harlow
|14
|opiates (Jun '14)
|Dec '16
|Fiend 3
|3
|Who hates Fort Collins.co (Mar '13)
|Nov '16
|anywherebutFC
|8
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
