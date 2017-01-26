4Rivers Equipment Completes Expansion at Fort Collins Store
John Deere dealer 4Rivers Equipment recently completed a 12,000 square foot expansion at its Fort Collins, Colo., store, reports the Coloradoan . The expansion was made to the dealership's service shop and will primarily allow 4Rivers to service additional construction equipment at that location.
