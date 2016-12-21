United Way's homelessness project receives more than $150,000 in grants

The recent grants include $17,672.46 from the city of Fort Collins through the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado and $40,000 from the State of Colorado Office of the Governor to hire a coordinated assessment and housing placement coordinator who will work to establish and improve a regional coordinated intake and assessment system across Larimer and Weld counties to serve families, veterans, youth and individuals experiencing homelessness. The coordinator also will work to increase the number of housing options for the homeless, according to a news release from the United Way of Weld County issued Thursday.

