Horse rescue groups outbid 'kill buyers'

Winter Storm Warning issued December 21 at 6:07PM MST expiring December 23 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Conejos, Costilla, Huerfano, Las Animas, Mineral, Rio Grande Winter Storm Warning issued December 21 at 3:14PM MST expiring December 23 at 8:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan, San Miguel Winter Weather Advisory issued December 21 at 3:14PM MST expiring December 23 at 8:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel Winter Weather Advisory issued December 21 at 3:14PM MST expiring December 23 at 8:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, La Plata Winter Storm Warning issued December 21 at 3:14PM MST expiring December 23 at 8:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Mesa A Colorado horse rescue group is trying to outbid buyers who have plans to send the horses to slaughter for food.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.