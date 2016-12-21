Horse rescue groups outbid 'kill buyers'
Winter Storm Warning issued December 21 at 6:07PM MST expiring December 23 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Conejos, Costilla, Huerfano, Las Animas, Mineral, Rio Grande Winter Storm Warning issued December 21 at 3:14PM MST expiring December 23 at 8:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan, San Miguel Winter Weather Advisory issued December 21 at 3:14PM MST expiring December 23 at 8:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel Winter Weather Advisory issued December 21 at 3:14PM MST expiring December 23 at 8:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, La Plata Winter Storm Warning issued December 21 at 3:14PM MST expiring December 23 at 8:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Mesa A Colorado horse rescue group is trying to outbid buyers who have plans to send the horses to slaughter for food.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.
Add your comments below
Fort Collins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|opiates (Jun '14)
|Dec 19
|Fiend 3
|3
|Who hates Fort Collins.co (Mar '13)
|Nov 26
|anywherebutFC
|8
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Fort Collins Auto glass replacement and Windsh...
|Oct '16
|bob
|2
|Weld County sheriff's deputies say Nunn man led...
|Oct '16
|CaliMark
|1
|Giant Colorado pumpkin weighs 1,410 pounds
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Fort Collins Police Department to encypt next w... (Mar '13)
|Oct '16
|Ayheddus Vaarkenjahb
|17
Find what you want!
Search Fort Collins Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC