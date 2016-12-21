Help Fort Collins Police Catch These ...

Help Fort Collins Police Catch These Christmas Package Thieves

There is always a Grinch trying to put a damper on someone's Christmas, and it's no different in Fort Collins this year with a package thief on the loose. According to the Fort Collins Police Services Facebook page , officials have received several reports of packages being stolen and they have all been reported to be using the same vehicle.

