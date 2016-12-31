Fort Collins woman seriously injured ...

Fort Collins woman seriously injured when a driver crashed into a building

Saturday Read more: Denver Post

A driver lost control of his truck and crashed into a building in Fort Collins around 1 a.m. Friday, seriously injuring 54-year-old passenger Angela Ramirez. Douglas Scovill, 36, was driving west on Mountain Avenue and attempted to turn right onto northbound Shields Street when he lost control of his truck, according to the Fort Collins Police Services.

Fort Collins, CO

