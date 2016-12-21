Fort Collins Student Invents 'Turn Signal Gloves' For Cyclists

According to Poudre School District , Fort Collins High School student Preston Henning said he feared hitting cyclists while driving at night, which is a fear that I have, too, as both a bicyclist and a driver. During this year's Fort Collins High School Shark Tank competition, he pitched his invention: ' cycling gloves with integrated LED lights that signal with bright orange and yellow arrows ,' which act as turn signals for cyclists.

