CORRECTION: Cary Morin show is at 8:30 p.m. tonight

Colorado Blues Champion Cary Morin is touring in advance of the release of his new CD, "Cradle to the Grave," and an item in today's print edition included an incorrect time for tonight's show. Described as "one of the best acoustic pickers on the scene today," Morin will perform at 8:30 p.m. tonight at Ella's Blues Room, 336 Main St. The Billings, Montana, native is a Crow tribal member and son of an U.S. Air Force officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.