Bobcat Power Line Fire reaches 189 acres in size
Around 63 firefighters were working the 189-acre Bobcat Power Line Fire on Friday morning near Masonville as winds disappeared overnight and conditions remained cold and mild in the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ReporterHerald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Collins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|opiates (Jun '14)
|Dec 19
|Fiend 3
|3
|Who hates Fort Collins.co (Mar '13)
|Nov 26
|anywherebutFC
|8
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Fort Collins Auto glass replacement and Windsh...
|Oct '16
|bob
|2
|Weld County sheriff's deputies say Nunn man led...
|Oct '16
|CaliMark
|1
|Giant Colorado pumpkin weighs 1,410 pounds
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Fort Collins Police Department to encypt next w... (Mar '13)
|Oct '16
|Ayheddus Vaarkenjahb
|17
Find what you want!
Search Fort Collins Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC